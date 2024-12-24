High Surf Warning issued December 24 at 5:55AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 12 to 18 feet this morning will
slowly subside later this morning and this afternoon. Very
dangerous rip currents are expected. For the Coastal Flood
Advisory, coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches.
* WHEN…For the High Surf Warning, until noon PST today. For
the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of sea water is likely around the time of
high tide this morning over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas
such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage
to roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and
strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean
drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and
jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off
beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Advisory level high surf is likely after
waves subside below Warning levels.
Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do
NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side
infrastructure.