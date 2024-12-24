Dense Fog Advisory issued December 24 at 1:22AM PST until December 24 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or
less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, west to northwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast.
* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM PST this morning.
For the Wind Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 PM PST this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Low
visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.