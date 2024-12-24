Dense Fog Advisory issued December 24 at 1:22AM PST until December 24 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or

less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, north to northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM PST this morning.

For the Wind Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 AM PST

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Low

visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.