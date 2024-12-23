Wind Advisory issued December 23 at 9:11PM PST until December 25 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or
less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25
mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County
Central Coast Beaches.
* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM PST Tuesday. For the
Wind Advisory, from 7 AM Tuesday to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Low
visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.