Wind Advisory issued December 23 at 9:11PM PST until December 25 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Tuesday to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.