High Surf Warning issued December 23 at 8:17PM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Large breaking waves will continue to build, peaking at
18 to 25 feet tonight into Tuesday morning, then slowly
subsiding on Tuesday. Very dangerous rip currents are expected.
For the Coastal Flood Advisory, coastal flooding is expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara
County Central Coast Beaches.
* WHEN…For the High Surf Warning, until noon PST Tuesday. For
the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 9 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of sea water is likely around the times of
high tides, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as
parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to
roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and strong
rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning
and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large
breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and
rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Advisory level high surf is likely after
waves subside below Warning level.
Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do
NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side
infrastructure.