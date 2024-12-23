High Surf Warning issued December 23 at 10:18AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Large breaking waves will build this morning, peak at
12 to 18 feet this afternoon into Tuesday morning, then will
subside slowly during Tuesday. Very dangerous rip currents are
expected. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, coastal flooding
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches.
* WHEN…For the High Surf Warning, until noon PST Tuesday. For
the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 9 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of sea water is likely around the times of
high tides, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as
parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to
roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and strong
rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning
and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large
breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and
rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides between 4.0 and 5.0 feet MLLW
are expected each morning between 3 AM and 5 AM. The risk for
shallow but impactful coastal flooding is highest during these
times, with flooded beach roads and parking lots possible. It
appears that the risk of coastal flooding will be greatest
tonight through Tuesday morning.
Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do
NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side
infrastructure.