Dense Fog Advisory issued December 23 at 9:11PM PST until December 24 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or

less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25

mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County

Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM PST Tuesday. For the

Wind Advisory, from 7 AM Tuesday to noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Low

visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.