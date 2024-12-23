Dense Fog Advisory issued December 23 at 9:11PM PST until December 24 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or
less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM PST Tuesday. For the
Wind Advisory, from 7 AM Tuesday to 7 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Low
visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.