Dense Fog Advisory issued December 23 at 8:47PM PST until December 24 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County
Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast,
Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, and Ventura County
Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.