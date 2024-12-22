High Surf Warning issued December 22 at 4:18AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet today through early
Monday, then 12 to 18 feet Monday afternoon through Tuesday.
Very dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Advisory,
coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches.
* WHEN…For the High Surf Warning, until noon PST Tuesday. For
the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 9 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of sea water is likely around the times of
high tides, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as
parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads
or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and strong rip
currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and
damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large
breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and
rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides between 4.0 and 5.0 feet MLLW
are expected each morning between 2 AM and 5 AM. The risk for
shallow but impactful coastal flooding is highest during these
times, with flooded beach roads and parking lots possible. It
appears that the risk of coastal flooding will be greatest
Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do
NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side
infrastructure.