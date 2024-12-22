High Surf Warning issued December 22 at 12:47PM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet today through
early Monday, then 18 to 25 feet Monday afternoon through
Tuesday morning. Very dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal
Flood Advisory, coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara
County Central Coast Beaches.
* WHEN…For the High Surf Warning, until noon PST Tuesday. For
the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 9 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of sea water is likely around the times of
high tides, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as
parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to
roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and strong
rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning
and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large
breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and
rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides between 4.0 and 5.0 feet MLLW
are expected each morning between 3 AM and 6 AM. The risk for
shallow but impactful coastal flooding is highest during these
times, with flooded beach roads and parking lots possible,
especially for the Oceano Dunes area. It appears that the risk
of coastal flooding will be greatest Monday night through
Tuesday morning.
Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do
NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side
infrastructure.