High Surf Warning issued December 21 at 10:55AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet on Saturday, 15

to 20 feet on Sunday, 18 to 25 feet Monday afternoon through

Tuesday. Very dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood

Advisory, coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN…For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 AM PST Sunday. For

the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to noon PST Tuesday.

For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 AM Sunday to 9 AM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of

high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as

parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to

roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and strong

rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning

and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides between 4.0 and 5.0 feet MLLW

are expected each morning between 3 AM and 6 AM. The risk for

shallow but impactful coastal flooding is highest during these

times, with flooded beach roads and parking lots possible,

especially for the Oceano Dunes area. Monday night through

Tuesday morning pose the greatest risk for coastal flooding and

high surf.

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do

NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side

infrastructure.