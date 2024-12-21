High Surf Warning issued December 21 at 10:55AM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet on Saturday, 15
to 20 feet on Sunday, 18 to 25 feet Monday afternoon through
Tuesday. Very dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood
Advisory, coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara
County Central Coast Beaches.
* WHEN…For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 AM PST Sunday. For
the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to noon PST Tuesday.
For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 AM Sunday to 9 AM PST
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of
high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as
parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to
roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and strong
rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning
and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large
breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and
rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides between 4.0 and 5.0 feet MLLW
are expected each morning between 3 AM and 6 AM. The risk for
shallow but impactful coastal flooding is highest during these
times, with flooded beach roads and parking lots possible,
especially for the Oceano Dunes area. Monday night through
Tuesday morning pose the greatest risk for coastal flooding and
high surf.
Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do
NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side
infrastructure.