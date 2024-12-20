High Surf Warning issued December 20 at 7:59PM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet on Saturday, 10 to
15 feet on Sunday, 12 to 18 feet Monday afternoon through
Tuesday. Very dangerous rip currents.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, largest on west facing shores.
* WHEN…For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 AM Saturday to 1 AM
PST Sunday. For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to
noon PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an
exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal
structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can
cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize
small boats near shore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides between 4.0 and 5.0 feet MLLW
are expected each morning between 2 and 5am. The risk for
shallow but impactful coastal flooding is highest during these
times, with flooded beach roads and parking lots possible.
Monday Night through Tuesday pose the greatest risk and a
Coastal Flood Advisory will likely be needed.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side
infrastructure.