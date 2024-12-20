High Surf Warning issued December 20 at 2:04PM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet on Saturday,
building to 15 to 20 feet on Sunday, building further to 18 to
25 feet Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Very dangerous rip
currents.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County Central
Coast Beaches, largest on west to northwest facing shores.
* WHEN…For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 AM Saturday to 1 AM
PST Sunday. For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to
noon PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an
exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal
structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can
cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize
small boats near shore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides between 4.0 and 5.0 feet MLLW
are expected each morning between 3 and 6am. The risk for
shallow but impactful coastal flooding is highest during these
times, with flooded beach roads and parking lots possible
especially for the Oceano Dunes area. Monday Night through
Tuesday pose the greatest risk and a Coastal Flood Advisory
will likely be needed.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side
infrastructure. Stay and camp farther away from the ocean than
you think.