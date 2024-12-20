High Surf Warning issued December 20 at 2:04PM PST until December 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet on Saturday,

building to 10 to 15 feet on Sunday, building further to 12 to

18 feet Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Very dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, largest on west facing shores.

* WHEN…For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 AM Saturday to 1 AM

PST Sunday. For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to

noon PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an

exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal

structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can

cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize

small boats near shore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides between 4.0 and 5.0 feet MLLW

are expected each morning between 2 and 5am. The risk for

shallow but impactful coastal flooding is highest during these

times, with flooded beach roads and parking lots possible.

Monday Night through Tuesday pose the greatest risk and a

Coastal Flood Advisory will likely be needed.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side

infrastructure.