Dense Fog Advisory issued December 20 at 6:11AM PST until December 20 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Beaches, Los Angeles County Inland
Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Malibu Coast, Santa Barbara
County Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southwestern
Coast, Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.