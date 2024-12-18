Wind Advisory issued December 18 at 8:35AM PST until December 18 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
strongest in the hills and mountains.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, and San Luis Obispo County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.