Wind Advisory issued December 18 at 4:58AM PST until December 18 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 3:54 pm
Published 4:58 am

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Malibu Coast, Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa
Clarita Valley, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Southern
Ventura County Mountains, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County
Inland Coast, and Western San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

