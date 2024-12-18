Red Flag Warning issued December 18 at 9:00AM PST until December 18 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA

COUNTIES THROUGH 6 PM PST TODAY DUE TO MODERATE SANTA ANA WINDS

AND LOW HUMIDITIES…

.North to northeast wind gusts between 30 and 45 mph will continue

this morning over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. These

winds have already lowered from last nights peak, and will

continue to lower this afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, minimum

humidities between 10 and 20 percent will be common. While

humidities will generally be 5 percent above Red Flag thresholds

today, the extremely dry fuels will be unaffected by this small

humidity difference. As a result, the Red Flag Warnings will

continue today. There are no plans for extending the warnings

beyond 6pm, and if winds decrease faster than expected, the

warnings may end a few hours early.

* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Strongest in the mountains and hills.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.