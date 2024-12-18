Red Flag Warning issued December 18 at 9:00AM PST until December 18 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA
COUNTIES THROUGH 6 PM PST TODAY DUE TO MODERATE SANTA ANA WINDS
AND LOW HUMIDITIES…
.North to northeast wind gusts between 30 and 45 mph will continue
this morning over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. These
winds have already lowered from last nights peak, and will
continue to lower this afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, minimum
humidities between 10 and 20 percent will be common. While
humidities will generally be 5 percent above Red Flag thresholds
today, the extremely dry fuels will be unaffected by this small
humidity difference. As a result, the Red Flag Warnings will
continue today. There are no plans for extending the warnings
beyond 6pm, and if winds decrease faster than expected, the
warnings may end a few hours early.
* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Strongest in the mountains and hills.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimums 10 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.