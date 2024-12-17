Wind Advisory issued December 17 at 1:49PM PST until December 17 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

strongest in the hills and mountains.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast, Santa Barbara County

Interior Mountains, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa

Ynez Mountains, and Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.