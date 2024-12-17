Wind Advisory issued December 17 at 10:15AM PST until December 18 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

except gusts 40 to 50 mph in the hills.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.