High Wind Warning issued December 17 at 10:05PM PST until December 18 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Warning, northeast
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Santa
Susana Mountains, Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14
Corridor, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.