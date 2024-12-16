Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued December 16 at 7:45PM PST until December 18 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

December 17, 2024 4:42 am
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Malibu Coast, Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa
Clarita Valley, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Southern
Ventura County Mountains, and Western San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

