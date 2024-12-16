Red Flag Warning issued December 16 at 1:54PM PST until December 18 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…FIRE WEATHER WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF VENTURA COUNTY AND

WESTERN LOS ANGELES FROM 3 PM PST TUESDAY THROUGH 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY DUE TO MODERATE TO LOCALLY STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND

LOW HUMIDITIES…

.Santa Ana winds will increase across much of Los Angeles and

Ventura Counties Tuesday afternoon with winds likely peaking

Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Northeast winds will

rapidly develop with gusts likely ranging from 40 to 60 mph,

strongest in the mountains. These winds combined with minimum

humidity in the 10 to 20 percent range will very likely lead to

critical Red Flag fire weather conditions developing Tuesday

afternoon to evening and continuing through Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday. The Fire Weather

Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Strongest in the mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.