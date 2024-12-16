Red Flag Warning issued December 16 at 1:54PM PST until December 18 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…FIRE WEATHER WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF VENTURA COUNTY AND
WESTERN LOS ANGELES FROM 3 PM PST TUESDAY THROUGH 6 PM PST
WEDNESDAY DUE TO MODERATE TO LOCALLY STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITIES…
.Santa Ana winds will increase across much of Los Angeles and
Ventura Counties Tuesday afternoon with winds likely peaking
Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Northeast winds will
rapidly develop with gusts likely ranging from 40 to 60 mph,
strongest in the mountains. These winds combined with minimum
humidity in the 10 to 20 percent range will very likely lead to
critical Red Flag fire weather conditions developing Tuesday
afternoon to evening and continuing through Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Strongest in the mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.