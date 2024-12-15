Beach Hazards Statement issued December 15 at 12:39PM PST until December 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated

surf of 3 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara

County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County

Beaches.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and

capsize small boats near shore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides will occur between 6 and 9 am.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

High astronomical tides in combination with above normal surf

will likely produce minor flooding of low-lying areas along the

beach such as beach parking lots. Coastal officials should take

the necessary precautionary measures to safeguard their beaches.