Beach Hazards Statement issued December 15 at 12:39PM PST until December 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated
surf of 3 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara
County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County
Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large
breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and
capsize small boats near shore.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides will occur between 6 and 9 am.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.
High astronomical tides in combination with above normal surf
will likely produce minor flooding of low-lying areas along the
beach such as beach parking lots. Coastal officials should take
the necessary precautionary measures to safeguard their beaches.