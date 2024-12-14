Beach Hazards Statement issued December 14 at 4:38AM PST until December 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected. Combined with high

tides near 7 feet, minor and shallow coastal flooding.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara

County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County

Beaches.

* WHEN…Through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and

capsize small boats near shore. Pooling of sea water is

possible around high tide at beach and harbor areas that is

uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is

also possible. No significant damage is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides will occur between 6 and 9 am.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

High astronomical tides in combination with above normal surf

will likely produce minor flooding of low-lying areas along the

beach such as beach parking lots. Coastal officials should take

the necessary precautionary measures to safeguard their beaches.