Wind Advisory issued December 13 at 9:11AM PST until December 14 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis
Obispo County Inland Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County
Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara
County Interior Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, and Southern
Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 2 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.