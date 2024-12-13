Wind Advisory issued December 13 at 9:00AM PST until December 15 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…All of San Luis Obispo County and the Santa Barbara
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Saturday to 2 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.