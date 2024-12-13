Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued December 13 at 7:46PM PST until December 14 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

December 14, 2024 4:42 am
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis
Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains, and
Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 6 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

