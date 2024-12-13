High Wind Warning issued December 13 at 7:46PM PST until December 14 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo

County Mountains, and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 6 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Local advisory level gusts are possible late

Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Remain in the lower levels of your home and avoid windows. Watch for

falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.