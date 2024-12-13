Beach Hazards Statement issued December 13 at 1:39AM PST until December 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected. Very minor tidal

overflow and coastal flooding.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara

County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County

Beaches.

* WHEN…Through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore. In addition, astronomical tides will be running

high, around 7 feet. And with the elevated surf, very minor

tidal overflow and coastal flooding will be possible for west

and northwest- facing beaches within a couple hours of morning

high tides, which will progress from around 7AM PST Friday to

between 8AM and 9AM PST by Sunday.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

High astronomical tides in combination with above normal surf

will likely produce minor flooding of low-lying areas along the

beach such as beach parking lots. Coastal officials should take

the necessary precautionary measures to safeguard their beaches.