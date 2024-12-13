Beach Hazards Statement issued December 13 at 1:39AM PST until December 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected. Very minor tidal
overflow and coastal flooding.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara
County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County
Beaches.
* WHEN…Through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore. In addition, astronomical tides will be running
high, around 7 feet. And with the elevated surf, very minor
tidal overflow and coastal flooding will be possible for west
and northwest- facing beaches within a couple hours of morning
high tides, which will progress from around 7AM PST Friday to
between 8AM and 9AM PST by Sunday.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.
High astronomical tides in combination with above normal surf
will likely produce minor flooding of low-lying areas along the
beach such as beach parking lots. Coastal officials should take
the necessary precautionary measures to safeguard their beaches.