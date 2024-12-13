Beach Hazards Statement issued December 13 at 1:28PM PST until December 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated
surf of 3 to 6 feet expected. Combined with high tides near 7
feet, minor and shallow coastal flooding.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara
County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County
Beaches.
* WHEN…Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large
breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and
capsize small boats near shore. Pooling of sea water is
possible around high tide at beach and harbor areas that is
uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is
also possible. No significant damage is expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tides will occur between 6 and 9 am.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.
High astronomical tides in combination with above normal surf
will likely produce minor flooding of low-lying areas along the
beach such as beach parking lots. Coastal officials should take
the necessary precautionary measures to safeguard their beaches.