Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 9:03AM PST until December 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to

45 mph expected. Wind gusts will be highest in the mountains.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara

County Interior Mountains, Santa Barbara County Southwestern

Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers

of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.