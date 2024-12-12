Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 9:03AM PST until December 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to
45 mph expected. Wind gusts will be highest in the mountains.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara
County Interior Mountains, Santa Barbara County Southwestern
Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.