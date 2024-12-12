Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 3:27AM PST until December 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, and Santa Barbara County Inland Central
Coast.
* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.