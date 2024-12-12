Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 3:27AM PST until December 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35
mph expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.