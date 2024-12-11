Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued December 11 at 9:16PM PST until December 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35
mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara
County Interior Mountains, Santa Barbara County Southwestern
Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

