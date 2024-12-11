Red Flag Warning issued December 11 at 10:05AM PST until December 11 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TODAY FOR MOST VALLEYS AND
MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM TODAY FOR THE MALIBU AND
VENTURA COUNTY COASTS…
.Santa Ana winds will continue to weaken today and should
end by later this evening. Gusts between 20 and 30 mph will be common
in the wind prone areas into the afternoon however, with isolated gusts
of 30 to 40 mph in the typically windiest locations this morning.
Meanwhile, extremely low humidities will be more widespread than
yesterday, with minimums under 10 percent common. The Red Flag Warnings
will remain in place today, with no threats of extending. PDS warnings
are no longer in effect.
* WINDS…North to northeast 8 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Widespread humidities of 8 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.