Red Flag Warning issued December 11 at 10:05AM PST until December 11 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM TODAY FOR MOST VALLEYS AND

MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM TODAY FOR THE MALIBU AND

VENTURA COUNTY COASTS…

.Santa Ana winds will continue to weaken today and should

end by later this evening. Gusts between 20 and 30 mph will be common

in the wind prone areas into the afternoon however, with isolated gusts

of 30 to 40 mph in the typically windiest locations this morning.

Meanwhile, extremely low humidities will be more widespread than

yesterday, with minimums under 10 percent common. The Red Flag Warnings

will remain in place today, with no threats of extending. PDS warnings

are no longer in effect.

* WINDS…North to northeast 8 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Widespread humidities of 8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.