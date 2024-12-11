Beach Hazards Statement issued December 11 at 2:28PM PST until December 15 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated
surf of 4 to 6 feet expected. Very minor tidal overflow and
coastal flooding.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara
County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast, and Los Angeles County
Beaches.
* WHEN…From Thursday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore. In addition, astronomical tides will be running high,
around 7 feet. And with the elevated surf, very minor tidal
overflow and coastal flooding will be possible for west and
northwest- facing beaches within a couple hours of morning high
tides, which will progress from around 7AM PST Friday to between
8AM and 9AM PST by Sunday.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.