Wind Advisory issued December 10 at 12:56PM PST until December 11 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Susana Mountains, Western San Gabriel Mountains and
Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.