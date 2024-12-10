Red Flag Warning issued December 10 at 9:06AM PST until December 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM TODAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY

LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS/

SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS/ SANTA CLARITA VALLEY/ CALABASAS/ VENTURA

COUNTY COASTS AND VALLEYS/ WESTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY — AND RED

FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY

IN THESE SAME AREAS…

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS AND

VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS– AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL

OTHER TIMES UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY IN THIS SAME AREA…

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM TODAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY

LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

VENTURA COASTAL PLAIN (ESPECIALLY FOOTHILLS)/ MALIBU COAST — AND

RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES FROM 2 PM MONDAY

UNTIL 2 PM WEDNESDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY FOR VENTURA

MOUNTAINS, I5 CORRIDOR, EASTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, AND SAN

GABRIEL VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW

HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING FOR THE

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO GUSTY EAST TO SOUTHEAST

WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM TODAY FOR THE CHANNEL

ISLANDS AND PALOS VERDES DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW

HUMIDITIES…

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MANY

AREAS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES ***

A strong, widespread, and long duration Santa Ana event will

bring widespread critical to extremely critical fire weather

conditions to many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties

through Wednesday. This will be a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS

SITUATION (PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the

combination of a strong offshore pressure gradient, strong cold

air advection, and moderate upper level wind support.

As surface high pressure builds into the Great Basin, Santa Ana

winds will continue today into Wednesday, peaking through early

this afternoon. The offshore winds are expected to diminish some

by Wednesday, but a very dry air mass will persist. With the

strong likelihood of widespread single digit humidities with this

event, there is high confidence for a long duration Red Flag

event. In addition, there is high confidence of PDS Red Flag

Warning conditions through early this afternoon, as damaging wind

gusts of 60 to 80 mph will likely overlap with single digit

humidities across many of the windier mountain and foothill areas.

Peak gusts of 40 to 65 mph will also affect most wind prone

coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. With

the threat of damaging wind gusts in these windier corridors,

there will be an increased risk for downed trees and powerlines,

along with power outages.

The hardest hit areas will likely be the San Gabriels, Santa

Susanas, western Santa Monicas into Malibu, Ventura county

valleys (especially Simi Valley and Moorpark), western San

Fernando Valley (especially Highway 118/210 corridors from Porter

Ranch to San Fernando), and the hills above Camarillo into east

Ventura. Due to the expected long duration of dangerous fire

weather conditions and critically dry fuels, there is an

increased risk for any new ignitions to have very rapid fire

spread and extreme fire behavior (including long range spotting).

As a result, there is the increasing threat for fire weather

conditions to rival other historical fires in recent times

including the Mountain and Thomas Fires. Dry offshore conditions

will likely persist into Thursday morning, with a return of

onshore flow and some humidity recovery in the afternoon.

* WINDS…Santa Ana winds will peak this morning, with wind speeds

of 25 to 35 mph gusting to 45 to 60 mph expected. The strongest

winds will be focused across higher terrain.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Widespread humidities of 5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for large fires with very rapid fire spread, extreme fire

behavior, and long range spotting, which would threaten life

and property. There is also the risk of locally damaging winds.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.