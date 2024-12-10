Red Flag Warning issued December 10 at 2:19PM PST until December 11 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND
VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREA: SANTA SUSANA
MOUNTAINS– THEN RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 10 AM TO 6 PM
WEDNESDAY IN THIS SAME AREA…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG
SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS/ SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS/ SANTA CLARITA
VALLEY/ VENTURA COUNTY COASTS AND VALLEYS/ WESTERN SAN FERNANDO
VALLEY/ VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS/ I5 CORRIDOR…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG
SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
VENTURA COASTAL PLAIN (ESPECIALLY FOOTHILLS) AND MALIBU COAST…
A strong Santa Ana event will continue to bring widespread
critical to extremely critical fire weather conditions to many
areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Wednesday. For
the Santa Susana Mountains, a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION
(PDS) Red Flag Warning will continue into Wednesday morning, while
elsewhere over wind-prone areas of Ventura and Los Angeles
Counties Red Flag conditions will persist through Wednesday
afternoon.
Santa Ana winds will continue into Wednesday. The offshore winds
are expected to diminish some by Wednesday, but a very dry air
are likely today, persisting into Wednesday,
mass will persist. Widespread single digit humidities can be
expected through Wednesday. There is high confidence of PDS Red
Flag Warning conditions through Wednesday morning for the Santa
Susana Mountains, with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Peak gusts of
40 to 50 mph will also affect most wind prone coastal and valley
areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Wednesday
morning. With the threat of these strong wind gusts in these
windier corridors, there will be an increased risk for downed tree
limbs and powerlines, along with power outages.
The hardest hit areas will continue to be the San Gabriels, Santa
Susanas, western Santa Monicas into Malibu, Ventura county
valleys (especially Simi Valley and Moorpark), western San
Fernando Valley (especially Highway 118/210 corridors from Porter
Ranch to San Fernando), and the hills above Camarillo.
Due to the expected long duration of dangerous fire weather
conditions and critically dry fuels, there is the increased risk
for any new ignitions to have very rapid fire spread and extreme
fire behavior (including long range spotting). Dry offshore
conditions will likely persist into Wednesday night, shifting
onshore on Thursday.
* WINDS…15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Widespread humidities of 8 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for large fires with very rapid fire spread, extreme fire
behavior, and long range spotting, which would threaten life
and property. There is also the risk of damaging winds
including trees and power lines, as well as power outages.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.