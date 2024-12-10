Red Flag Warning issued December 10 at 2:19PM PST until December 11 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND

VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREA: SANTA SUSANA

MOUNTAINS– THEN RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT 10 AM TO 6 PM

WEDNESDAY IN THIS SAME AREA…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG

SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS/ SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS/ SANTA CLARITA

VALLEY/ VENTURA COUNTY COASTS AND VALLEYS/ WESTERN SAN FERNANDO

VALLEY/ VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS/ I5 CORRIDOR…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG

SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

VENTURA COASTAL PLAIN (ESPECIALLY FOOTHILLS) AND MALIBU COAST…

A strong Santa Ana event will continue to bring widespread

critical to extremely critical fire weather conditions to many

areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Wednesday. For

the Santa Susana Mountains, a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION

(PDS) Red Flag Warning will continue into Wednesday morning, while

elsewhere over wind-prone areas of Ventura and Los Angeles

Counties Red Flag conditions will persist through Wednesday

afternoon.

Santa Ana winds will continue into Wednesday. The offshore winds

are expected to diminish some by Wednesday, but a very dry air

are likely today, persisting into Wednesday,

mass will persist. Widespread single digit humidities can be

expected through Wednesday. There is high confidence of PDS Red

Flag Warning conditions through Wednesday morning for the Santa

Susana Mountains, with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Peak gusts of

40 to 50 mph will also affect most wind prone coastal and valley

areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Wednesday

morning. With the threat of these strong wind gusts in these

windier corridors, there will be an increased risk for downed tree

limbs and powerlines, along with power outages.

The hardest hit areas will continue to be the San Gabriels, Santa

Susanas, western Santa Monicas into Malibu, Ventura county

valleys (especially Simi Valley and Moorpark), western San

Fernando Valley (especially Highway 118/210 corridors from Porter

Ranch to San Fernando), and the hills above Camarillo.

Due to the expected long duration of dangerous fire weather

conditions and critically dry fuels, there is the increased risk

for any new ignitions to have very rapid fire spread and extreme

fire behavior (including long range spotting). Dry offshore

conditions will likely persist into Wednesday night, shifting

onshore on Thursday.

* WINDS…15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Widespread humidities of 8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for large fires with very rapid fire spread, extreme fire

behavior, and long range spotting, which would threaten life

and property. There is also the risk of damaging winds

including trees and power lines, as well as power outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.