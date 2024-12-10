High Wind Warning issued December 10 at 12:03PM PST until December 10 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, Southeastern Ventura
County Valleys, Ventura County Inland Coast, and Western San
Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.