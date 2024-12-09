Wind Advisory issued December 9 at 2:21AM PST until December 11 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains and Western Antelope
Valley Foothills.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.