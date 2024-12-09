Red Flag Warning issued December 9 at 9:43AM PST until December 11 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT FROM 10 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA

ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SAN

GABRIEL MOUNTAINS/ SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS/ SANTA CLARITA VALLEY/

VENTURA COUNTY COASTS AND VALLEYS/ WESTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY —

AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES UNTIL 6 PM

WEDNESDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT FROM 10 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING

SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS– AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL

OTHER TIMES UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY IN THIS SAME AREA…

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT FROM 10 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA

ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

VENTURA COASTAL PLAIN (ESPECIALLY FOOTHILLS)/ MALIBU COAST — AND

RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES FROM 2 PM MONDAY

UNTIL 2 PM WEDNESDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TODAY UNTIL 6 PM

WEDNESDAY FOR VENTURA MOUNTAINS, I5 CORRIDOR, EASTERN SAN

FERNANDO VALLEY, AND SAN GABRIEL VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA

WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 10 PM

TUESDAY FOR THE SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO GUSTY

EAST TO SOUTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY

FOR THE CHANNEL ISLANDS DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY

LOW HUMIDITIES…

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MANY

AREAS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES ***

A strong, widespread, and long duration Santa Ana event will

bring widespread critical to extremely critical fire weather

conditions to many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties

today into Wednesday. This will be a PARTICULAR DANGEROUS

SITUATION (PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the

combination of a strong offshore pressure gradient (LAX-Daggett

peaking at -8 to -9 mb), strong cold air advection, and moderate

upper level wind support.

As surface high pressure builds into the Great Basin, Santa Ana

winds are expected to increase late this morning into

afternoon, then peak tonight into Tuesday. A marine layer cloud

presence this morning may delay the onset of offshore winds across

portions of the coast and coastal valleys by a few hours from what

was expected yesterday. Offshore winds are expected to diminish

some by Wednesday, but very dir will persist. With the strong

likelihood of widespread single digit humidities with this event,

there is high confidence for a long duration Red Flag event.

In addition, there is high confidence of of PDS Red Flag Warning

conditions late Monday evening through Tuesday, as damaging wind

gusts of 60 to 80 mph will likely overlap with single digit

humidities across many of the windier mountain and foothill

areas, and with gusts of 40 to 65 mph across most wind prone

coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

With the threat of damaging wind gusts in these windier

corridors, there will be an increased risk for downed trees and

powerlines, along with power outages. The hardest hit areas will

likely be the San Gabriels, Santa Susanas, western Santa Monicas

into Malibu, Ventura county valleys (especially Simi Valley and

Moorpark), western San Fernando Valley (especially Highway

118/210 corridors from Porter Ranch to San Fernando), and the

hills above Camarillo into east Ventura. Due to the expected

long duration of dangerous fire weather conditions and

critically dry fuels, there is the increasing potential for any

new ignitions to have very rapid fire spread and extreme fire

behavior (including long range spotting). As a result, there

is the increasing threat for fire weather conditions to rival

other historical fires in recent times including the Mountain

and Thomas Fires. Dry offshore conditions will likely persist

into Thursday morning.

* WINDS…Santa Ana winds expected to increase sharply later

this morning into afternoon, then peak tonight into

Tuesday. when speeds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 40 to 65

mph common across coastal and valley areas. Some of the

windier foothills and mountains will likely see wind speeds of

30 to 50 mph with damaging wind gusts in the 60 to 80 mph

range during the peak of the event tonight into Tuesday.

Some of the highest wind areas will likely be the San

Gabriels, Santa Susanas, western Santa Monicas into Malibu,

Ventura county valleys (especially Simi Valley and Moorpark),

and western San Fernando Valley (especially Highway 118/210

corridors from Porter Ranch to San Fernando). Offshore winds

are expected to diminish some by Wednesday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidities are expected to lower to around

15 percent in many areas by this afternoon or early evening,

with widespread humidities of 5 to 10 percent likely later

this evening into Tuesday, and persisting into Wednesday,

with isolated readings as low as 2 percent likely.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for large fires with very rapid fire spread, extreme fire

behavior, and long range spotting, which would threaten life

and property. There is also the risk of damaging winds

including downed trees and power lines, as well as power

outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.