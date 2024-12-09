Red Flag Warning issued December 9 at 9:43AM PST until December 11 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT FROM 10 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA
ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: SAN
GABRIEL MOUNTAINS/ SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS/ SANTA CLARITA VALLEY/
VENTURA COUNTY COASTS AND VALLEYS/ WESTERN SAN FERNANDO VALLEY —
AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES UNTIL 6 PM
WEDNESDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT FROM 10 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING
SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
SANTA SUSANA MOUNTAINS– AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL
OTHER TIMES UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY IN THIS SAME AREA…
…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN
EFFECT FROM 10 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING SANTA
ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
VENTURA COASTAL PLAIN (ESPECIALLY FOOTHILLS)/ MALIBU COAST — AND
RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER TIMES FROM 2 PM MONDAY
UNTIL 2 PM WEDNESDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TODAY UNTIL 6 PM
WEDNESDAY FOR VENTURA MOUNTAINS, I5 CORRIDOR, EASTERN SAN
FERNANDO VALLEY, AND SAN GABRIEL VALLEY DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA
WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 10 PM
TUESDAY FOR THE SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY MOUNTAINS DUE TO GUSTY
EAST TO SOUTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY
FOR THE CHANNEL ISLANDS DUE TO GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY
LOW HUMIDITIES…
***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MANY
AREAS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES ***
A strong, widespread, and long duration Santa Ana event will
bring widespread critical to extremely critical fire weather
conditions to many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties
today into Wednesday. This will be a PARTICULAR DANGEROUS
SITUATION (PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the
combination of a strong offshore pressure gradient (LAX-Daggett
peaking at -8 to -9 mb), strong cold air advection, and moderate
upper level wind support.
As surface high pressure builds into the Great Basin, Santa Ana
winds are expected to increase late this morning into
afternoon, then peak tonight into Tuesday. A marine layer cloud
presence this morning may delay the onset of offshore winds across
portions of the coast and coastal valleys by a few hours from what
was expected yesterday. Offshore winds are expected to diminish
some by Wednesday, but very dir will persist. With the strong
likelihood of widespread single digit humidities with this event,
there is high confidence for a long duration Red Flag event.
In addition, there is high confidence of of PDS Red Flag Warning
conditions late Monday evening through Tuesday, as damaging wind
gusts of 60 to 80 mph will likely overlap with single digit
humidities across many of the windier mountain and foothill
areas, and with gusts of 40 to 65 mph across most wind prone
coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
With the threat of damaging wind gusts in these windier
corridors, there will be an increased risk for downed trees and
powerlines, along with power outages. The hardest hit areas will
likely be the San Gabriels, Santa Susanas, western Santa Monicas
into Malibu, Ventura county valleys (especially Simi Valley and
Moorpark), western San Fernando Valley (especially Highway
118/210 corridors from Porter Ranch to San Fernando), and the
hills above Camarillo into east Ventura. Due to the expected
long duration of dangerous fire weather conditions and
critically dry fuels, there is the increasing potential for any
new ignitions to have very rapid fire spread and extreme fire
behavior (including long range spotting). As a result, there
is the increasing threat for fire weather conditions to rival
other historical fires in recent times including the Mountain
and Thomas Fires. Dry offshore conditions will likely persist
into Thursday morning.
* WINDS…Santa Ana winds expected to increase sharply by mid to
late this afternoon, then peak later this evening through
Tuesday, when speeds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 40 to 55
mph will likely be common. Isolated damaging gusts of 55 to 65
mph will be possible in the hills above Camarillo and Somis
extending into east Ventura, as well as Point Mugu and Malibu.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidities are expected to lower to around
15 percent in many areas by late this afternoon or evening,
with widespread humidities of 5 to 10 percent likely from late
this evening into Tuesday, and persisting into Wednesday,
with isolated readings as low as 2 percent likely.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for large fires with very rapid fire spread, extreme fire
behavior, and long range spotting, which would threaten life
and property. There is also the risk of damaging winds
including trees and power lines, as well as power outages.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.