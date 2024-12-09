Red Flag Warning issued December 9 at 1:40PM PST until December 11 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) RED FLAG WARNING IN

EFFECT FROM 8 PM TONIGHT UNTIL 2 PM TUESDAY DUE TO DAMAGING

SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS/ SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS/ SANTA CLARITA

VALLEY/ CALABASAS/ VENTURA COUNTY COASTS AND VALLEYS/ WESTERN SAN

FERNANDO VALLEY — AND RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER

TIMES UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY IN THESE SAME AREAS…

***THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION (PDS) FOR MANY

AREAS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES ***

A strong, widespread, and long duration Santa Ana event will

bring widespread critical to extremely critical fire weather

conditions to many areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties

through Wednesday. This will be a PARTICULAR DANGEROUS

SITUATION (PDS) Red Flag Warning event in many areas, with the

combination of a strong offshore pressure gradient (LAX-Daggett

peaking at -8 to -9 mb), strong cold air advection, and moderate

upper level wind support.

As surface high pressure builds into the Great Basin, Santa Ana

winds are expected to increase through the afternoon,

then peak tonight into Tuesday. A marine layer cloud presence

this morning may delay the onset of offshore winds across

portions of the coast and coastal valleys by a few hours from

what was expected yesterday. Offshore winds are expected to

diminish some by Wednesday, but very dir will persist. With the

strong likelihood of widespread single digit humidities with this

event, there is high confidence for a long duration Red Flag

event. In addition, there is high confidence of PDS Red Flag

Warning conditions late this evening through Tuesday, as

damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph will likely overlap with

single digit humidities across many of the windier mountain and

foothill areas, and with gusts of 40 to 65 mph across most wind

prone coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura

counties. With the threat of damaging wind gusts in these windier

corridors, there will be an increased risk for downed trees and

powerlines, along with power outages. The hardest hit areas will

likely be the San Gabriels, Santa Susanas, western Santa Monicas

into Malibu, Ventura county valleys (especially Simi Valley and

Moorpark), western San Fernando Valley (especially Highway

118/210 corridors from Porter Ranch to San Fernando), and the

hills above Camarillo into east Ventura. Due to the expected long

duration of dangerous fire weather conditions and critically dry

fuels, there is an increased risk for any new ignitions to

have very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior (including

long range spotting). As a result, there is the increasing threat

for fire weather conditions to rival other historical fires in

recent times including the Mountain and Thomas Fires. Dry

offshore conditions will likely persist into Thursday morning, with

a return of onshore flow and some humidity recovery in the afternoon.

* WINDS…Santa Ana winds expected to increase sharply this

afternoon, then peak tonight into Tuesday. when speeds of 25 to 40 mph

with gusts of 40 to 65 mph common across coastal and valley areas.

Some of the windier foothills and mountains will likely see wind speeds

of 30 to 50 mph with damaging wind gusts in the 60 to 80 mph range

during the peak of the event tonight into Tuesday. Some of the highest wind

areas will likely be the San Gabriels, Santa Susanas, western

Santa Monicas into Malibu, Ventura county valleys (especially

Simi Valley and Moorpark), and western San Fernando Valley

(especially Highway 118/210 corridors from Porter Ranch to San

Fernando). Offshore winds are expected to diminish some by

Wednesday, with gusts mostly in the 20 to 40 mph range in the morning.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidities are expected to lower to around

15 percent in many areas by this afternoon or early evening,

with widespread humidities of 5 to 10 percent likely later

this evening into Tuesday, and persisting into Wednesday, with

isolated readings as low as 2 percent likely.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for large fires with very rapid fire spread, extreme fire

behavior, and long range spotting, which would threaten life

and property. There is also the risk of damaging winds

including downed trees and power lines, as well as power

outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.