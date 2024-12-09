High Wind Warning issued December 9 at 2:21AM PST until December 10 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Malibu Coast, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Ventura
County Beaches, and Western San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.