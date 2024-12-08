Red Flag Warning issued December 8 at 9:38AM PST until December 11 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
***INCREASING RISK FOR HIGH END RED FLAG WARNING EVENT WITH
DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES
AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS, VERY LOW
HUMIDITY, AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS***
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA
COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS 10 AM MONDAY UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY DUE
TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR VENTURA COUNTY COAST AND MALIBU
2 PM MONDAY UNTIL 2 PM WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND
VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
MOUNTAINS 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 10 PM TUESDAY DUE TO GUSTY SOUTHEAST
TO EAST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…
.DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER EVENT BECOMING MORE LIKELY ACROSS
PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES MONDAY INTO
WEDNESDAY!!!
As surface high pressure builds into the Great Basin, Santa Ana winds are
expected to increase late Monday morning into afternoon, then peak Monday
night into Tuesday. Offshore winds are expected to diminish some by
Wednesday, but very dir will persist. With the strong likelihood of
widespread single digit humidities with this event, confidence is
increasing for a long duration Red Flag event. In addition, there is
the increasing potential for a high end Red Flag event across some of the
windiest areas Monday night through Tuesday, as damaging wind gusts
of 60 to 80 mph could overlap with single digit humidities across many of the
wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. With the threat of
damaging wind gusts in these windier corridors, there will be an increased
risk for downed trees and powerlines, along with power outages. During the peak
of this event (Monday night into Tuesday), there will likely be strong offshore
pressure gradients, strong cold air advection from the interior, and
moderate upper level wind support.
The hardest hit areas will likely be the San Gabriels, Santa Susanas, western
Santa Monicas into Malibu, Ventura county valleys (especially Simi Valley and
Moorpark), western San Fernando Valley (especially Highway 118/210 corridors
from Porter Ranch to San Fernando), and the hills above Camarillo into east
Ventura. Due to the expected long duration of dangerous fire weather conditions
and critically dry fuels, there is the increasing potential for any new ignitions
to have very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior (including long range
spotting). As a result, there is the increasing threat for fire weather conditions
to rival other historical fires in recent times including the Mountain and
Thomas Fires. Dry offshore conditions will likely persist into Thursday.
* WINDS…Santa Ana winds expected to increase sharply late
Monday morning or afternoon, then peak Monday night into
Tuesday, when speeds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 55
mph will likely be common. Offshore winds are expected to
diminish some on Wednesday, with gusts mostly in the 20 to 35
mph range.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidities are expected to lower to around
15 percent in many areas by Monday afternoon or early evening,
with widespread humidities of 5 to 10 percent likely from late
Monday evening into Tuesday, and persisting into Wednesday,
with isolated readings as low as 2 percent likely.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for very rapid fire spread, extreme fire behavior, and long
range spotting, which would threaten life and property. There
is also the risk of locally damaging winds including trees and
power lines.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.