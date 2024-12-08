Red Flag Warning issued December 8 at 9:38AM PST until December 11 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

***INCREASING RISK FOR HIGH END RED FLAG WARNING EVENT WITH

DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES

AND VENTURA COUNTIES DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS, VERY LOW

HUMIDITY, AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS***

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA

COUNTY MOUNTAINS AND VALLEYS 10 AM MONDAY UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY DUE

TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR VENTURA COUNTY COAST AND MALIBU

2 PM MONDAY UNTIL 2 PM WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND

VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

MOUNTAINS 10 PM MONDAY UNTIL 10 PM TUESDAY DUE TO GUSTY SOUTHEAST

TO EAST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES…

.DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER EVENT BECOMING MORE LIKELY ACROSS

PORTIONS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES MONDAY INTO

WEDNESDAY!!!

As surface high pressure builds into the Great Basin, Santa Ana winds are

expected to increase late Monday morning into afternoon, then peak Monday

night into Tuesday. Offshore winds are expected to diminish some by

Wednesday, but very dir will persist. With the strong likelihood of

widespread single digit humidities with this event, confidence is

increasing for a long duration Red Flag event. In addition, there is

the increasing potential for a high end Red Flag event across some of the

windiest areas Monday night through Tuesday, as damaging wind gusts

of 60 to 80 mph could overlap with single digit humidities across many of the

wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. With the threat of

damaging wind gusts in these windier corridors, there will be an increased

risk for downed trees and powerlines, along with power outages. During the peak

of this event (Monday night into Tuesday), there will likely be strong offshore

pressure gradients, strong cold air advection from the interior, and

moderate upper level wind support.

The hardest hit areas will likely be the San Gabriels, Santa Susanas, western

Santa Monicas into Malibu, Ventura county valleys (especially Simi Valley and

Moorpark), western San Fernando Valley (especially Highway 118/210 corridors

from Porter Ranch to San Fernando), and the hills above Camarillo into east

Ventura. Due to the expected long duration of dangerous fire weather conditions

and critically dry fuels, there is the increasing potential for any new ignitions

to have very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior (including long range

spotting). As a result, there is the increasing threat for fire weather conditions

to rival other historical fires in recent times including the Mountain and

Thomas Fires. Dry offshore conditions will likely persist into Thursday.

* WINDS…Santa Ana winds expected to increase sharply late

Monday morning into afternoon, then peak Monday night into

Tuesday. when speeds of 25 to 45 mph with gusts of 40 to 60

mph common. Some of the windier corridor will potentially see

damaging wind gusts in the 60 to 80 mph range during the peak of

the event Monday night into Tuesday. Some of the highest wind

areas will likely be the San Gabriels, Santa Susanas, western

Santa Monicas into Malibu, Ventura county valleys (especially Simi

Valley and Moorpark), and western San Fernando Valley (especially

Highway 118/210 corridors from Porter Ranch to San Fernando).

Offshore winds are expected to diminish some by Wednesday, with

gusts mostly in the 20 to 40 mph range.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidities are expected to lower to around

15 percent in many areas by Monday afternoon or early evening,

with widespread humidities of 5 to 10 percent likely later Monday

evening into Tuesday, and persisting into Wednesday, with

isolated readings as low as 2 percent likely.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for large fires with very rapid fire spread, extreme fire behavior,

and long range spotting, which would threaten life and property.

There is also the risk of damaging winds including trees and

power lines, as well as power outages.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.